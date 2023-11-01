Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
No back door for 5 years: remote community's High Court win is good news for renters everywhere

By Chris Martin, Senior Research Fellow, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
The tiny remote community of Santa Teresa spent seven years fighting for compensation for poor public housing. Now that the High Court has ruled in their favour, what does it mean for other renters?The Conversation


