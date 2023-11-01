Tolerance.ca
The best techniques for being a cricket fast bowler, according to science

By Paul Felton, Senior Lecturer in Biomechanics in the School of Science and Technology, Nottingham Trent University
Twenty years ago, Shoaib Akhtar became the first person recorded to bowl at 100mph (161km per hour) during the 2003 One-Day International Men’s World Cup match for Pakistan against England. There was an expectation afterwards that this feat would become a regular occurrence.

As humans have continued to run faster, throw further and jump higher, it was believed that this milestone would be a stepping stone consigned to history similar to Roger Bannister breaking…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
