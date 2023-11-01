Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

American individualism lives on after death, as consumers choose new ways to put their remains to rest

By Diana Blaine, Professor of Gender and Sexuality Studies, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
For some people, the decision over how to dispose of their body represents one last adventure – and one last consumer choice, a scholar explains.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A century ago, a Black-owned team ruled basketball − today, no Black majority owners remain
~ Rupert Murdoch's empire was built on a shrewd understanding of how media and power work
~ Cancer has many faces − 5 counterintuitive ways scientists are approaching cancer research to improve treatment and prevention
~ Friendship research is getting an update – and that's key for dealing with the loneliness epidemic
~ Endometriosis afflicts millions of women, but few people feel comfortable talking about it
~ Despite his government's failure to anticipate Hamas' deadly attack, don't count Netanyahu out politically
~ What exactly caused the explosion at a hospital in Gaza? Without an independent, credible investigation, it will be hard for everyone to agree
~ Palestine protest arrests: why even police are confused about hate crime law
~ Gaza bombing adds to the generations of Palestinians displaced from their homes
~ What the Israel Defence Forces can expect when it enters the 'Gaza Metro' tunnel system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter