What exactly caused the explosion at a hospital in Gaza? Without an independent, credible investigation, it will be hard for everyone to agree

By Stefan Schmitt, Project Lead for International Technical Forensic Services, Florida International University
The hospital blast site has largely been cleared, Hamas says. But a forensic scientist explains what other evidence independent experts could look to while conducting an investigation.The Conversation


