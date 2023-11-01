Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dominic Cummings has exposed a hole at the heart of the British government – and a glaring problem with the way we choose prime ministers

By Matthew Flinders, Founding Director of the Sir Bernard Crick Centre for the Public Understanding of Politics, University of Sheffield
Giving evidence to the COVID inquiry, Boris Johnson’s former adviser exposed the dysfunction of an administration lacking in the expertise needed to manage a crisis.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A century ago, a Black-owned team ruled basketball − today, no Black majority owners remain
~ American individualism lives on after death, as consumers choose new ways to put their remains to rest
~ Rupert Murdoch's empire was built on a shrewd understanding of how media and power work
~ Cancer has many faces − 5 counterintuitive ways scientists are approaching cancer research to improve treatment and prevention
~ Friendship research is getting an update – and that's key for dealing with the loneliness epidemic
~ Endometriosis afflicts millions of women, but few people feel comfortable talking about it
~ Despite his government's failure to anticipate Hamas' deadly attack, don't count Netanyahu out politically
~ What exactly caused the explosion at a hospital in Gaza? Without an independent, credible investigation, it will be hard for everyone to agree
~ Palestine protest arrests: why even police are confused about hate crime law
~ Gaza bombing adds to the generations of Palestinians displaced from their homes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter