Giraffes could go extinct – the 5 biggest threats they face

By Derek E. Lee, Associate Research Professor of Biology, Penn State
Giraffes are vulnerable to extinction, mainly due to habitat loss and killing for bushmeat markets. The good news is human actions can alleviate that danger.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
