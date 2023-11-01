Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dear England: 'feelgood' Gareth Southgate play reviewed by a sports coaching expert

By David Turner, Senior Lecturer in Sports Coaching, Anglia Ruskin University
Dear England, a play about football manager Gareth Southgate, immaculately encapsulates the light and dark sides of the game.

At the start of the play – which recently transferred to the Prince Edward Theatre – Southgate watches his earlier self missing the crucial penalty against Germany that sent the men’s England team crashing out of the Uefa Euro tournament in 1996. It’s an old wound that refuses to heal.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
