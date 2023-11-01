Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global/UK: Artificial Intelligence Summit must not ignore severe rights harms of fraud-detection tech

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the UK’s AI Safety Summit that begins on Wednesday November 1, Damini Satija, Head of the Algorithmic Accountability Lab at Amnesty International said:  “The UK’s Global Summit on AI safety must set the right example in the global race to regulate AI, and not be led by speculative discourses on ‘existential threats’ of these technologies, at the expense of those experiencing the sharpest human […] The post Global/UK: Artificial Intelligence Summit must not ignore severe rights harms of fraud-detection tech  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why the attorney general's power to deal with contempt of court is a conflict of interest
~ We built a 'brain' from tiny silver wires. It learns in real time, more efficiently than computer-based AI
~ Dear England: 'feelgood' Gareth Southgate play reviewed by a sports coaching expert
~ Is it a cold, flu or hay fever? How to tell symptoms apart – and boost your immune system
~ Global: A human rights-focused Loss and Damage Fund for climate change is vital to alleviate suffering
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Economist Chris Richardson on a likely interest rate rise and the fall in living standards
~ Open letter to Caribbean leaders urges them to make COP28 transformative
~ Translation as a voyage of discovery in the literal sense: Story of an adventure in Tibetan lands
~ Queensland's fires are not easing at night. That's a bad sign for the summer ahead
~ New poll shows young Australians are wary of both AUKUS and the US – and want more action on climate instead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter