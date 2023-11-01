Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Dozens of Peaceful Protesters Detained

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students of Cairo University demonstrate in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Cairo, Egypt, October 18, 2023.  © 2023 Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters (Beirut) – The Egyptian authorities have arbitrarily detained and prosecuted dozens of peaceful protesters in demonstrations since the beginning of October 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should remove overwhelming restrictions on the right to peaceful assembly, release all those detained solely for joining or calling for peaceful protests, and drop charges against…


