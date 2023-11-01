Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Israeli Attacks, Blockade Devastating for People with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Three men help a man in a wheelchair move amid the rubble and destruction in the southern Gaza Strip on October 22, 2023. © 2023 SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images (Jerusalem) – The Israeli government’s bombardment, blockade, and major ground offensive in Gaza is having a devastating toll on Palestinian civilians with disabilities, Human Rights Watch said today. They face greater difficulties fleeing attacks and accessing desperately needed necessities and humanitarian aid. The grave risks all civilians in Gaza face from the Israeli military operations are multiplied…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
