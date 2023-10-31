Tolerance.ca
Voluntary assisted dying is finally being considered in the ACT. How would it differ from state laws?

By Ben White, Professor of End-of-Life Law and Regulation, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Lindy Willmott, Professor of Law, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology, Queensland University of Technology
The first Australian Capital Territory voluntary assisted dying bill in more than 25 years was tabled in parliament yesterday. So what will MPs vote on? And how is it different to state legislation?The Conversation


