Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Violence Erupts Amid Demands for Fair Election

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police clash with Bangladesh Nationalist Party supporters who are protesting for a fair election, Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 28, 2023. © 2023 Anik Rahman/AP Photo (New York) – Witnesses have accused the Bangladesh police of unnecessary use of force during political protests on October 28, 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. Although violence was committed on all sides, the events were part of a continuing police crackdown on the political opposition. At least 11 people, including two police officers, were killed, and hundreds injured during the October 28 events and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
