'Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)' turns 30: How the album pays homage to hip-hop's mythical and martial arts origins

By Marcus Evans, PhD. Candidate, Department of Religious Studies, McMaster University
Asian martial arts and films functioned as mythic models which inspired Black and brown youth in the making of ‘urban warriors,’ and later the Wu-Tang Clan.The Conversation


