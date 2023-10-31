Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Amazon, DoorDash, Walmart, trapping workers in poverty: UN rights expert

A UN poverty expert called on the CEOs of Amazon, DoorDash and Walmart on Tuesday to address allegations that wages at the US-based corporations are trapping workers in poverty, forcing them to rely on US Government benefits to survive.


© United Nations -
