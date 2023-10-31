Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Storms or sea-level rise – what really causes beach erosion?

By Thomas Oliver, Senior lecturer, UNSW Canberra, Australian Defence Force Academy
Bruce Thom, Emeritus Professor, University of Sydney
Roger McLean, Emeritus Professor, UNSW Canberra, Australian Defence Force Academy
Storms are the greatest threat to beach erosion, not sea level rise, research reveals. This is the longest continuous beach monitoring survey in the Southern Hemisphere.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
