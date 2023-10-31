Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Castlevania: how the video game was inspired by classic Dracula horror films

By Matthew Crofts, Researcher in Gothic Literature, University of Hull
If you’re one of the talented few who have completed Konami’s 1986 gothic horror action-adventure game Castlevania then you’ve seen the game’s unusual closing credits. Instead of a list of the names of people who worked on the game, it is instead an homage to those involved in classic horror cinema. Among the names are the actor Christopher Lee (written as Christopher Bee) but also the much more obscure name of Terrence Fisher – director of British horror film company Hammer’s 1958 Dracula.

Bram Stoker’s 1897 popular novel has been adapted in countless ways, and the vampire has appeared…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kids are exposed to violent war images: trauma expert sets out how you can protect them
~ Kenya’s courts were under political pressure: how a constitutional reform empowered judges
~ Books on toddler sleep can give inflexible advice – parents should be reassured that one size doesn't fit all
~ Great Fire of London: how we uncovered the man who first found the flames
~ Why converting office space into flats won’t solve the housing crisis
~ UK newspaper coverage of the 1967 six-day Arab-Israeli war foresaw decades of conflict in Middle East
~ Farming tuna on land heralded as a win for sustainability – but there are serious concerns around animal welfare
~ Why it's so hard to be young in Britain right now
~ Infections from a diarrhoea-causing parasite are on the rise in the UK – but experts aren't quite sure why
~ Pakistan: Decision on forced returns of Afghan refugees must be reversed immediately
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter