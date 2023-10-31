Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why it's so hard to be young in Britain right now

By Kausik Chaudhuri, Senior Lecturer in Economics, University of Leeds
Muhammad Ali Nasir, Associate Professor in Economics, University of Leeds
If you’re taking the first steps in your career right now, you’re doing so in the face of a high cost of living and an increasingly inaccessible housing market. You may well be facing the reality that you will be worse off than your parents’ generation.

The UK’s youth (15-24) unemployment rate fell from almost 15% in September 2020 to 9% in August 2022, but is now…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
