Pakistan: Decision on forced returns of Afghan refugees must be reversed immediately

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the Pakistan Government’s deadline on 1 November 2023 for forced deportations of unregistered Afghan refugees, Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Senior Director, said: “Amnesty International strongly reiterates its call to the Government of Pakistan to immediately reverse its decision to forcibly deport unregistered Afghan refugees ahead of the deadline set for tomorrow. Pakistan must […] The post Pakistan: Decision on forced returns of Afghan refugees must be reversed immediately appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


