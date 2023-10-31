Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

North Korea’s Campaign was No ‘Paradise on Earth’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Eiko Kawasaki and other plaintiffs celebrate outside a Tokyo courthouse after a high court found the North Korean government liable for human rights violations against Korean and Japanese citizens it had lured to North Korea through its “Paradise on Earth Campaign,” Tokyo, Japan, October 30, 2023. © 2023 Kanae Doi/Human Rights Watch In a landmark ruling on Monday, a Japanese high court found the North Korean government liable for human rights violations against Koreans and Japanese citizens it had enticed to relocate to North Korea through its “Paradise on Earth” campaign.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
