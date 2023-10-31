Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Language induces an identity crisis for the children and grandchildren of Latino immigrants

By Amelia Tseng, Assistant Professor in Spanish and Linguistics, American University
Young Latinos in the US often navigate a contradictory landscape: Their parents see them as not Latino enough, while teachers and peers view them as not American enough.The Conversation


© The Conversation
