Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Evidence of Israel’s unlawful use of white phosphorus in southern Lebanon as cross-border hostilities escalate

By Amnesty International
The Israeli army fired artillery shells containing white phosphorus, an incendiary weapon, in military operations along Lebanon’s southern border between 10 and 16 October 2023, Amnesty International said today. One attack on the town of Dhayra on 16 October must be investigated as a war crime because it was an indiscriminate attack that injured at […] The post Lebanon: Evidence of Israel’s unlawful use of white phosphorus in southern Lebanon as cross-border hostilities escalate appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Undertones: Portugal and the myth of the good colonizer
~ Debt and the Right to Health: Closing Observations from Our Series
~ Why are Taiwanese politics and society still male dominated? Interview with scholar Jhang JhuCin
~ The US just issued the world’s strongest action yet on regulating AI. Here’s what to expect
~ A Path to Belonging for People with Psychosocial Disabilities in Ghana
~ Pakistan: Afghans Detained, Face Deportation
~ Ethiopia: Meta’s failures contributed to abuses against Tigrayan community during conflict in northern Ethiopia
~ 'What can we afford to lose?' Charlotte Wood's new novel poses big questions about goodness, purpose and sacrifice
~ 'Cheap police': Four Corners shows the dangers of private policing in the NT and why First Nations people are more at risk
~ The enduring appeal of Friends, and why so many of us feel we've lost a personal friend in Matthew Perry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter