Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Debt and the Right to Health: Closing Observations from Our Series

By Amnesty International
Malawi is a landlocked country mainly dependent on agricultural exports like tobacco and tea for revenue. 70.1% of Malawi’s population lives below USD 2.15 a day, making it one of the poorest countries in the world. Climate events such as flooding, drought and cyclones have devastated the agricultural sector - the main lifeline for both citizens and the government. The Constitution of the Republic of Malawi provides for the progressive implementation of healthcare for all, commensurate with needs. Many people in Malawi, however, do not enjoy the right to adequate healthcare – those most affected…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
