Human Rights Observatory

South Korean Court Upholds Military 'Sodomy' Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image South Korean LGBT, HIV activists demonstrate in front of the Constitutional Court of Korea, Seoul, October 26, 2023 © 2023 Kangjosae In a setback for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights, South Korea’s Constitutional Court has upheld the article of the country’s Military Criminal Act that prohibits same-sex activity between soldiers and allows for punishments of up to two years in prison. South Korea’s Constitutional Court has considered four challenges to article 92-6 since 2002, and has upheld the discriminatory provision each time. In a welcome ruling…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
