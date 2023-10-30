Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mental health needs to be a cornerstone of equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives

By Keshav Krishnamurty, Part-time Instructor, Schulich School of Business, York University, Canada
Equity, diversity and inclusion programs have become ubiquitous in the workplace. As organizations publicly express their commitment to diversity and inclusion, there is a growing concern that these concepts are merely buzzwords to make organizations look more socially responsible.

There has also been a growing backlash


© The Conversation
