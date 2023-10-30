Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The number of Australian students learning Indonesian keeps dropping. How do we fix this worrying decline?

By Howard Manns, Senior Lecturer in Linguistics, Monash University
Jessica Kruk, Lecturer in Indonesian Studies and Linguistics, The University of Western Australia
Michael C Ewing, Associate professor, The University of Melbourne
Sharyn Graham Davies, Director, Herb Feith Indonesian Engagement Centre, Monash University
Australia’s Year 12 students are in the middle of making important decisions about their futures. For many, this will involve choosing a university course and the subjects within that.

But if trends are anything to go by, Indonesia won’t figure in these decisions at all, despite its enormous economic, strategic and political importance to Australia.

Many politicians have spruikedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
