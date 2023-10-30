Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fire-smart farming: how the crops we plant could help reduce the risk of wildfires on agricultural landscapes

By Tim Curran, Associate Professor of Ecology, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Md Azharul Alam, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Tanmayi Pagadala, Resource Management Planner, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Thomas Maxwell, Senior Lecturer in Grazing Lands Ecology, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Destructive wildfires continue to threaten lives, property and the environment throughout the world.

Around 10% of all fires globally occur on agricultural land, causing damage to crops, infrastructure and nearby native vegetation.

But what if the properties of the plants grown on agricultural land could be harnessed to help mitigate fires?

Our research tested…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
