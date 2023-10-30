We need a single list of all life on Earth – and most taxonomists now agree on how to start
By Stephen Garnett, Professor of Conservation and Sustainable Livelihoods, Charles Darwin University
Aaron M. Lien, Assistant Professor, University of Arizona
Only after a species is identified and listed by taxonomists can it be protected. Yet we still don’t have one globally agreed-upon list of every species. A new 74-nation survey points to the solution.
