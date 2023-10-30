Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Repeated cycle of deaths, arrests and repression during protests must end

By Amnesty International
Responding to widespread arrests of opposition party members, and reports of violent clashes between protesters and police officers that left at least two dead during opposition led anti-government protests over the weekend in Dhaka in Bangladesh, Yasasmin Kaviratne, Amnesty International’s regional campaigner for South Asia, said: “The intensified crackdown on opposition party leaders and protesters […] The post Bangladesh: Repeated cycle of deaths, arrests and repression during protests must end appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
