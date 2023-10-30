Tolerance.ca
Extreme weather is outpacing even the worst-case scenarios of our forecasting models

By Ravindra Jayaratne, Reader in Coastal Engineering, University of East London
In the wake of the destructive Hurricane Otis, we find ourselves at a pivotal moment in the history of weather forecasting. The hurricane roared ashore with 165mph winds and torrential rainfall, slamming into the coastal city of Acapulco, Mexico and claiming the lives of at least 48 people.

The speed at which Otis intensified was unprecedented. Within 12 hours it went from a regular tropical storm to a “category 5” hurricane, the most powerful category and one which…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
