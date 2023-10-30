Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Boudica: Queen of War reviewed by an expert in the real ancient British ruler

By Richard Hingley, Professor of Archaeology, Durham University
Warning: this review contains some spoilers for Boudica: Queen of War.

Boudica: Queen of War is a lively and violent retelling of the ancient British queen’s story. Written and directed by Jessie V. Johnson, the film draws deeply upon Tacitus’ account of Boudica’s rebellion while also adopting Cassius Dio’s description of Boudica’s appearance and dress. TacitusThe Conversation


