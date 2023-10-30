Tolerance.ca
Palestinian Christians and Muslims have lived together in the region for centuries − and several were killed recently while sheltering in the historic Church of Saint Porphyrius

By Christine Shepardson, Distinguished Professor in the Humanities, Department of Religious Studies, University of Tennessee
Many Christian and Muslim families in Gaza today were displaced following the creation of new Arab and Jewish states. Today, Palestinian Christians occupy a complicated place in this region.The Conversation


