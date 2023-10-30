Tolerance.ca
When Chinese martial arts and theater meet

By Filip Noubel
Tai Chi is a Chinese martial art also used by performers of different arts, including theater. Global Voices interviewed two experts at the crossroad of those two artistic traditions.


