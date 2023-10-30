We could see thunderstorm asthma in south-eastern Australia this season – here's how to prepare
By Janet Davies, Professor and Head, Allergy Research Group, Queensland University of Technology
Jo Douglass, Professor of Medicine, The University of Melbourne
Joy Lee, Associate Professor, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Victorians have been warned to prepare for the possibility of thunderstorm asthma again this season.
In temperate regions of Australia, thunderstorm asthma occurs when levels of grass pollen in the air are high, and when thunderstorm fronts pass over grass pollen sources. The weather conditions we see with a thunderstorm, including stormy winds and moisture, can break up pollen into particles small enough to enter the airways.…
