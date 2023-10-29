Is Australia in the grips of a youth crime crisis? This is what the data says
By Terry Goldsworthy, Associate Professor in Criminal Justice and Criminology, Bond University
Gaelle Brotto, Assistant Professor Criminology and Criminal Justice
Tyler Cawthray, Assistant Professor in Criminology and Criminal Justice, Bond University
Certain offences have shown increases in Victoria, NSW and Queensland over the past couple years, but the overall youth crime trend lines have been declining in the past decade.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 29, 2023