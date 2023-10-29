Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Australia in the grips of a youth crime crisis? This is what the data says

By Terry Goldsworthy, Associate Professor in Criminal Justice and Criminology, Bond University
Gaelle Brotto, Assistant Professor Criminology and Criminal Justice
Tyler Cawthray, Assistant Professor in Criminology and Criminal Justice, Bond University
Certain offences have shown increases in Victoria, NSW and Queensland over the past couple years, but the overall youth crime trend lines have been declining in the past decade.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Does Australia need dedicated sexual assault courts?
~ NZ's workplace rules will change again with each new government – unless we do this
~ Women and low-income earners miss out in a superannuation system most Australians think is unfair
~ Necromancers, demons and friendly ghosts: humans have been fascinated with the afterlife since ancient Mesopotamia
~ Brain tumours can bring long-term disability – but some diagnosed are being refused NDIS support
~ Israel-Palestine crisis has ‘reached an unprecedented level of dehumanisation’: Independent rights expert
~ Gabrielle Carey's affectionate life of James Joyce is a story of contingency, vulnerability and sadness
~ Slashing salt can save lives – and it won’t hurt your hip pocket or tastebuds
~ Climate adaptation projects sometimes exacerbate the problems they try to solve – a new tool hopes to correct that
~ We discovered three new species of marsupial. Unfortunately, they're already extinct
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter