Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel-Palestine crisis has ‘reached an unprecedented level of dehumanisation’: Independent rights expert

The crisis sparked by the Hamas terrorist attack and ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip is a "political and humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions” said the UN’s independent human rights expert for the Occupied Palestinian Territory this week.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gabrielle Carey's affectionate life of James Joyce is a story of contingency, vulnerability and sadness
~ Slashing salt can save lives – and it won’t hurt your hip pocket or tastebuds
~ Climate adaptation projects sometimes exacerbate the problems they try to solve – a new tool hopes to correct that
~ We discovered three new species of marsupial. Unfortunately, they're already extinct
~ Tumult and transformation: the story of Australian universities over the past 30 years
~ Will the Israel-Hamas war become a regional conflict? Here are 4 countries that could be pivotal
~ We must assess 'cumulative impacts' to protect nature from death by a thousand cuts
~ Australia's new dawn: becoming a green superpower with a big role in cutting global emissions
~ Israel/Palestine: Grave Concerns for Civilians in Ground Offensive
~ 'Killing' trees: How true environmental protection requires a revolution in how we talk about, and with, our forests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter