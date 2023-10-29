Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate adaptation projects sometimes exacerbate the problems they try to solve – a new tool hopes to correct that

By Ritodhi Chakraborty, Lecturer of Human Geography, University of Canterbury
Claire Burgess, Research Assistant, University of Canterbury
When United States aid money was used to build a seawall on Fiji’s Vanua Levu island to shield the community from rising tides, it instead acted as a dam, trapping water and debris on its landward side.

In another example from Bangladesh, the World Bank is pouring US$400 million into expanding old flood barriers along…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
