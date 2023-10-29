Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's new dawn: becoming a green superpower with a big role in cutting global emissions

By Rod Sims, Professor in the practice of public policy and antitrust, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Australia has a massive opportunity to reduce global emissions by as much as 9%, all while renewing its heavy industries and economy. But to seize the opportunity, government needs to move fast.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel-Palestine crisis has ‘reached an unprecedented level of dehumanisation’: Independent rights expert
~ Gabrielle Carey's affectionate life of James Joyce is a story of contingency, vulnerability and sadness
~ Slashing salt can save lives – and it won’t hurt your hip pocket or tastebuds
~ Climate adaptation projects sometimes exacerbate the problems they try to solve – a new tool hopes to correct that
~ We discovered three new species of marsupial. Unfortunately, they're already extinct
~ Tumult and transformation: the story of Australian universities over the past 30 years
~ Will the Israel-Hamas war become a regional conflict? Here are 4 countries that could be pivotal
~ We must assess 'cumulative impacts' to protect nature from death by a thousand cuts
~ Israel/Palestine: Grave Concerns for Civilians in Ground Offensive
~ 'Killing' trees: How true environmental protection requires a revolution in how we talk about, and with, our forests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter