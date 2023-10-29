Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pup Play: Kink communities can help people build connections and improve their body image

By Phillip Joy, Assistant Professor, Applied Human Nutrition, Mount Saint Vincent University
Kinda Wassef, Research Assistant, Applied Human Nutrition, Mount Saint Vincent University
In recent years, the world of kink lifestyles and subcultures has gained increasing attention. Kink is a general term that includes various expressions of unconventional or non-traditional sexual desires. This encompasses a wide array of practices, including power dynamics, intense sensations/stimuli, role-playing and more.

One such form of role-play that is often misunderstood is known as pup play. Pups are consenting adults who roleplay by dressing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
