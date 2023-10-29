Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Geopolitical chess game: Why India has no interest in serving as a western pawn

By Shaun Narine, Professor of International Relations and Political Science, St. Thomas University (Canada)
India is far from posing a threat to American power the way China is now. But if the West elevates India at China’s expense, it will eventually have to contend with Indian challenges.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
