Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shepherd Ndudzo's celebrated sculptures tell an untold history of southern African art

By Barnabas Ticha Muvhuti, PhD in Art History, Rhodes University
The work of award-winning Zimbabwe-born sculptor Shepherd Ndudzo is instantly recognisable. Fluid, elongated black bodies and body parts flow from white rock in a typical work. The bodies are dancing or praying, holding hands or reaching out.

These figurative sculptures, carved out of stone (marble and granite) and wood (ironwood), were recently shown along with his abstract wooden sculptures (titled Seed) at the FNB…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Agoa trade deal talks: South Africa will need to carefully manage relations with the US and China
~ Worried economists call for a carbon price, a tax on coal exports, and 'green tariffs' to get Australia on the path to net zero
~ How the Caribbean influenced domestic work and the ‘international parliament of labour’
~ Mozambique: Police Fire on Protesters
~ Deconstructing the ‘beheaded babies’ misinformation in Israel’s war on Gaza
~ FIFA Broke Own Human Rights Rules for World Cup Hosts
~ ISRAEL/OPT: Civilians in Gaza at unprecedented risk as Israel imposes communication black-out during bombardment and expanding ground attacks
~ Syrian war at ‘worst point’ in four years, says Commission of Inquiry head
~ What the anti-woke backlash against liberal feminism misses about causes like the gender pay gap
~ Parkinson's disease: tai chi may help manage symptoms – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter