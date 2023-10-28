Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Police Fire on Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators clash with riot police during a march to protest results of the sixth municipal elections in Maputo, Mozambique, October 27, 2023.  © 2023 LUISA NHANTUMBO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (Johannesburg, October 28, 2023) – Mozambican security forces have used excessive force, including live ammunition, rubber bullets, and tear gas, against largely peaceful protesters following local elections, Human Rights Watch said today. The media reported at least three people were fatally shot, including a 10-year-old boy on his way back from school in Nampula province. Protesters…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
