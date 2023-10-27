Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea: Unnecessary use of force against peaceful rally must not go unpunished

By Amnesty International
The Guinean authorities must conduct a swift and independent investigation to identify those responsible for the violent repression of a peaceful rally on 16 October that left three journalists injured, said Amnesty International. Thirteen journalists were arbitrarily arrested during the event in the capital, Conakry, staged by media professionals to demand the lifting of restrictions […] The post Guinea: Unnecessary use of force against peaceful rally must not go unpunished appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syrian war at ‘worst point’ in four years, says Commission of Inquiry head
~ What the anti-woke backlash against liberal feminism misses about causes like the gender pay gap
~ Parkinson's disease: tai chi may help manage symptoms – new research
~ Halloween foods from history reveal the holiday's surprising romantic side – and you can try them yourself
~ Violent and disturbing war images from the Mideast can stir deep emotions − a PTSD expert explains how to protect yourself and your kids from overexposure
~ Global: Social media companies must step up crisis response on Israel-Palestine as online hate and censorship proliferate
~ Pakistan urged to halt Afghan deportations to avoid ‘human rights catastrophe’
~ Deconstructing the “beheaded babies” misinformation
~ A Halloween party in Boston turned ugly when a gang hurled antisemitic slurs and attacked Jewish teenagers
~ Asteroids in the solar system could contain undiscovered, superheavy elements
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter