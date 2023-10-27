Tolerance.ca
Chad's first dengue fever outbreak: what you should know

By Eunice Anyango Owino, Medical Entomologist at the School of Biological Sciences, University of Nairobi
Chad has reported its first dengue outbreak, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The country’s health ministry declared an outbreak on 15 August and so far 1,342 suspected cases have been reported, 41 of them confirmed in the laboratory. One death was reported among the patients with lab-confirmed cases. The outbreak started in Ouaddaï province in eastern Chad, currently the outbreak epicentre. Illnesses have also been reported in three other provinces. Godfred Akoto Boafo spoke…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
