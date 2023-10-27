Tolerance.ca
Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher: an incoherent mess of references that fails to honour Edgar Allan Poe

By Ahmed Honeini, Honorary Research Associate in American Literature, Royal Holloway University of London
This article contains spoilers

Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher” (1839) is one of the most famous short stories in American literature. A tale of illness, psychosis and premature burial, the downfall of Roderick and Madeline Usher has horrified readers for generations.

Poe’s tale has now inspired a new Netflix series of the same name. The Fall of the House of Usher is an eight-episode anthology series by Mike Flanagan, the creator behind the streamer’s horror series…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
