Bringing a shark to a knife fight: 7,000-year-old shark-tooth knives discovered in Indonesia
By Michelle Langley, Associate Professor of Archaeology, Griffith University
Adam Brumm, Professor, Griffith University
Adhi Oktaviana, PhD Candidate, Griffith University
Akin Duli, Professor, Universitas Hasanuddin
Basran Burhan, PhD candidate, Griffith University
Archaeologists have discovered two 7,000-year-old tiger shark teeth that were once part of ritual or fighting blades on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 26, 2023