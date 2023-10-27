Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mokom Case Falls Flat in Central African Republic

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Central African Republic militia leader Maxim Mokom attends the International Criminal Court hearings on the charges against him in The Hague, Netherlands, August 22, 2023. © 2023 Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters Last week, anti-balaka militia leader Maxim Mokom was released by the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the court’s prosecutor withdrew charges, citing a lack of evidence and witnesses. Mokom’s case was not the only one stemming from violence in the Central African Republic since 2013, but his case’s termination is undoubtedly a disappointment to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
