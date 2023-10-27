Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FDA advisory panel's conclusion that oral phenylephrine is ineffective means consumers need to think twice when buying cold and flu meds

By Lucas Berenbrok, Associate Professor of Pharmacy and Therapeutics, University of Pittsburgh
Colleen Culley, Associate Professor of Pharmacy, University of Pittsburgh
Karen Steinmetz Pater, Associate Professor of Pharmacy, University of Pittsburgh
The ramp-up to cold and flu season is a bad time for consumers to learn that some of their most trusted go-to products don’t actually work.

An advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded unanimously in September 2023 that phenylephrine – an active ingredient found in popular over-the-counter cough and cold products such as Sudafed PE, Theraflu and NyQuil Severe Cold and Flu – works no better than a placebo…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
