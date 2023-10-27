Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

I studied 1 million home sales in metro Atlanta and found that Black families are being squeezed out of homeownership by corporate investors

By Brian Y. An, Director of Master of Science in Public Policy Program & Assistant Professor of Public Policy, Georgia Institute of Technology
In the years since the Great Recession, when housing prices dramatically fell, Wall Street investors have been buying large numbers of single-family homes to use as rentals. As of 2022, big investment firms owned nearly 600,000 such properties nationwide.

Critics…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
