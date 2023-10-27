Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Global university rankings now include social impact: African universities are off to a strong start

By Annika Surmeier, Senior Lecturer, Graduate School of Business, University of Cape Town, University of Cape Town
Alex Bignotti, Senior Lecturer in Social Entrepreneurship, University of Pretoria
Bob Doherty, Professor of Marketing and Chair of Agrifood, University of York
David Littlewood, Senior Lecturer in Strategic Management, University of Sheffield
Diane Holt, Chair in Entrepreneurship, Leeds University Business School, University of Leeds
Phyllis Awor, Lecturer in Public Health, Makerere University
Ralph Hamann, Professor, University of Cape Town
Teddy Ossei Kwakye, Senior Lecturer in Accounting, University of Ghana
World university rankings are released towards the end of each year. Institutions globally scramble to see how they have fared. Have they risen or fallen? If so, by how much and in which rankings? Have they maintained their position in an increasingly competitive global higher education landscape?

There have been some improvements in African universities’ performances. But the continent’s institutions still don’t feature prominently towards the top of the rankings. In the Times Higher…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
