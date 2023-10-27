Tolerance.ca
A century of research shows eating these compounds can help protect against heart disease and Alzheimer's

By Jara Pérez Jiménez, Doctora en Ciencia y Tecnología de los Alimentos. Científico Titular en el Departamento de Metabolismo y Nutrición del ICTAN-CSIC, Instituto de Ciencia y Tecnología de Alimentos y Nutrición (ICTAN - CSIC)
Cara Frankenfeld, Faculty Scientist, MaineHealth Institute for Research (NOT University of Puget Sound), University of Puget Sound
Léopold L Fezeu Kamedjie, Maître de conférences, Université Sorbonne Paris Nord
Margaret Slavin, Associate Professor, Nutrition and Food Science, University of Maryland
Valentina A. Andreeva, research scientist, Université Sorbonne Paris Nord
They’re in your wine, tea and all the plants we eat. Polyphenols can benefit our health in many different ways, some of which are still yet to be discovered.The Conversation


© The Conversation
